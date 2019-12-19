Knowing well how to place your images, texts, and other necessary elements on the design of your poster is great as it is very important to create a fantastic design that can communicate the promotional message in an effective way toward the target audience of your campaign. However, there are several tips regarding printing and other aspects that are often forgotten or even not known by many even though they are not any less important and that they can really help with the quality of the posters outcome upon printing.

To know more about them, read below.

1. Color processing

You might be familiar with the CMYK and RGB colors. They are two sets of base colors that are used to create more colors. The base colors will be mixed at certain levels to produce colors that you desire. However, if you design in RGB colors (which is common for design software) you have to change it into CMYK. This is because printers use CMYK colors and there are slight differences between the colors that are produced by the RGB mix and the CMYK mix. RGB colors tend to be brighter. If you design in RGB and print in CMYK, the color outcome won’t be accurate. So if you want a better result, then make sure you also design in CMYK.

2. Resolution

Posters printing means large sized, high quality printing. To make sure that your design accommodates that high quality result, then you have to check the resolution of your design. Ideally, your design and all elements included especially graphics and images should be of 300 dpi. This way, the result produced won’t be stretched or pixelated. Instead, you will get a crisp and sharp poster that looks really nice and attractive.

3. Poster Size and Paper Stock

You have to check whether the desired posters stock fits the place you will put your poster up. You have to match it with the available paper stock as well. After that, you can start designing. If you design first without knowing the needed dimensions according to the available paper stock, then the width and height of your design might be off, and you won’t be able to get the best poster result upon printing.

4. Proofread

Proofreading is the last step before you hand in your design artwork to the printing service. In this step, you have to make sure that your design is free of any mistake, whether in spelling, grammar, or information or content that is displayed. A mistake free poster means that it is closer to being effective in communicating the message and it is very important.

5. Print in high quality

High quality printing can only be done by a reputable printing service with the right equipment to produce it. Don’t ever try to print your poster on your own, especially with limited equipment that isn’t suitable. Whether you want to print a small or large poster, it is best to hand it to a printing service that can make sure that you will get a high quality poster.