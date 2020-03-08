A wedding invitation may be a small part of a wedding. Maybe some people don’t take it as something too important because it is not necessarily a part of the wedding event. But, it is very important because it gives out information regarding your event toward people, makes sure that they get the date and address, and also even help you earn a positive light in the eyes of the recipient of the wedding invitation. It can actually influence people’s decisions whether or not they will come to your wedding as they tend to perceive the scale of your event from the way you design your wedding invitation.

One of the ways that you can do to make your wedding invitation look pretty is by settling on a good printing style.

1. Digital or Flat Printing

This type of printing is one of the most well-known because it is cost-effective and simple. Digital or flat printing can produce a wide variety of colors and it works fast as well as smooth. You can print with this method on a lot of different types of papers, as long as they are digital ink compatible.

2. Engraving

Engraving is quite an old method of printing that you can choose for your wedding invitation. This type of printing is done by the printer, whereas it presses an inked metal plate onto the surface of the paper. You will most likely need a specialized printer for engraving; thus this method of printing can get quite costly.

3. Spot Color

This works almost the same as digital printing. However, it uses three times the primary colors that digital printing uses. Digital printing only uses cyan, magenta, yellow, and black as the four primary colors to be mixed to produce other colors. However, spot colors use twelve. This makes it able to produce a wider range of colors and it can even produce ones that are very vibrant and rich, even neon colors that cannot be produced by the digital printing colors.

4. Thermography

Thermography is the printing process that is put simply is a mix between engraving and spot coloring. This method of printing uses heat to melt ink and glue onto the surface of the paper that creates an appearance that looks shiny and glossy, almost like plastic. It has limited colors that can be chosen. Usually, your options are the twelve primary spot colors. But it is really great if you want to have a result of raised texture that is colored.

5. Foil Stamping

Do you want to make your wedding invitation look fancy? Then this one can be a great option for you. Foil stamping can really make your wedding invitation look more elegant. A metal plate is used to press down foil onto the surface of the paper using adhesive to create a unique and sophisticated look.

6. Laser Cutting

To create a stronger impression and a more unique look, you can definitely try laser cutting. It is an ink-free process so it isn't necessarily a printing style, but it can help your wedding invitation look more impressive. You can cut away certain parts of the wedding invitation, no matter how intricate it is. This process can sometimes be seen done to carve the bride and groom's names so that the particular part looks more interesting.