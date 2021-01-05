Large format printing has to do with printing something, larger than the ordinary commercial printer handles. It is different from wide format printing that has to do with printing a particular print size. This post tells you what you need to know about large format printing.

What are the ways you can use large format printing?

Internal messages

You can use large format printing to handle a company’s house project, whether it is a welcoming poster or executive to tell employees about a new initiative.

Trade shows

A nice trade show is one that is busy and the firm can display network and illustrations with the rest of the fields. Printing with large format can help firms to stand out. You can use this method to print wall graphics, banners, posters and signs. These are such examples that keep your brand centre and front standing out with other booths.

Used for point of purchase displays

Your firm is preparing to launch a product and you have to launch it for your audience. Large format printing can help with displays to your customers at the point of purchase.

Tips for large format printing

Use automatic methods for finding and fixing errors

It can take you hours to measure the size of the holes and print, spend time to check the large files for errors. It is advisable to use a software for this. Softwares are faster with detecting and fixing errors.

Apply vector graphics

Vector graphics consists of paths and not pixels. It is from BMP images, JPEG and JPG. You can scale vector images to various sizes and this is without, losing the quality of the image.

Use relevant software

Do not use photo editing software for resizing an image. Using a photo editing software will give the image a heavy pixel.

Use the proper setting

Change the camera settings to a lighter resolution and image size before you shoot the pictures and do not take pictures in JPG, rather take the pictures in RAW format.

Calculate it

Calculate the picture properties for printing. You may not translate it accordingly by just looking at it. Calculate the largest print size of an image, by dividing the height and width dimensions with 300. Example using a picture of 4800 by 2700 will lead to 16 by 9 inch print. The smallest number of pixels for each inch (ppi) is 300.

Look at designs from a distance

View designs from a distance to see what it looks like. View the design to see colours blend with the elements.

Be simple with your design

Don’t be too complex when designing, keep it simple. Use elements that are bold, simple and clean. Texts should be legible. Check the design to see how it prints.

Pick fonts that are bold

Avoid picking fonts that are not bold when designing. Some fonts are harder to read than others. You are communicating to viewers, so you don’t have to be too complex. Use fonts that are readable, let the font stand out from the background of that image. Check out how this font displays on various platforms that function well on Mac and Windows.