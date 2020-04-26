As you print and design certificates, there are a lot of things that you need to consider so that you can create one that looks best. Since it is a special item, a certificate printing needs to look appealing and rather expensive so that it can be something that is worth to, say, put up on walls and be shown off.

Things to take into account when designing something are commonly font, colors, images, content, and so on. However, especially for certificates, the paper material is very important. Not only the paper, but also the type of finish chosen for it.

Here are several types of papers that are commonly used for certification printing.

1. Parchment Paper

One of the best options that you can choose is to use a parchment paper as the paper material for your certificate. A parchment paper is unique and it has a mottled appearance that comes off as antique or unique. Not only that, but a parchment paper is also thick and durable, making it look elegant and more proper. To print on a parchment paper, you need either a laser printer, inkjet printer, copier, or a typewriter. It can be used on nearly anything. Thus, a parchment paper is a very versatile type of paper.

2. Linen Paper

A linen paper, as the name goes, is a subtle kind of paper that has a rather smooth yet embossed texture, which is unique and can really leave an impression due to this specific characteristic. A linen paper appears expensive, elegant, and most definitely eye catching. These traits of a paper is absolutely wonderful for certification printing. In fact, it is one of the best types of papers you can choose. Not only for certificates, but it is also good for restaurant menus and business correspondence as well.

3. Laid Paper

A laid paper is a type of paper that has a similar finish to handcrafted paper. Its appearance is finely ribbed from being made on wire mould. This ribbed appearance makes it a unique paper, somewhat cultured and elegant as well. The technology of laid paper has been going on for centuries. Thus, this type of paper can appear quite special especially for a certification printing.

4. Granite Paper

Granite paper’s name comes from its look because it appears akin to a polished granite. A granite paper has a smooth finish and it is really great for certificates, letterheads, proposals, presentations, and even personal stationary. Printing on a granite paper makes your certificate or other stationary look more sophisticated, formal, and it also gives a sense of flair to it.

Choosing the right type of finishes according to the type of paper is also important. That is why, it is crucial that you print certificates in a printing service that is experienced with the right equipment and options for your certification printing. It is also important to consult your choices with them so that you can achieve a certificate that is not only appealing but also durable so that it can last a long time.